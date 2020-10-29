AAP govt. adds 1,330 seats to nine existing courses at IPU

NEW DELHI

29 October 2020 00:10 IST

‘We are trying to help students in hard times’

To deal with the shortfall of higher education seats in colleges in the Capital, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, on Wednesday announced that the Delhi government has added 1,330 new seats in nine existing courses at Guru Gobind Indraprastha (IP) University for the academic session 2020-21.

These seats will be added to IP University-affiliated colleges, to nine existing courses at undergraduate as well as graduate level, the Minister said.

New opportunities

Of the 1,330 seats, maximum seats have been allotted to BTech with a total of 630 seats. The breakdown for the new seats for the nine courses is — BVoc (20 seats), BBA (120 seats), BCom (220 seats), BA economics (120 seats), BCA (90 seats), MBA (60 seats), MSc yoga (15 seats), and MVoc (55 seats).

These additional seats, Mr. Sisodia said, is an effort by the government to offer new opportunities to students during an extremely difficult year.

Equal to new colleges

Mr. Sisodia said that the additional seats are as good as opening 5-6 new colleges. “When a new college opens up in this country, barely 200-odd seats are made available for students. If you look at these new seats, the Delhi government is providing the equivalent of at least 5-6 new colleges for students. It’s a good opportunity for our children,” Mr. Sisodia said.