AAP government running away from questions: Bidhuri

January 21, 2023 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition in Delhi Assembly and senior BJP leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri. | Photo Credit: File Photo

:

Leader of the Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party government on Friday, saying that in the recently concluded winter session of the Assembly, the Opposition MLAs were not allowed to raise issues concerning Delhi’s residents, such as air pollution and cleaning of the Yamuna river.

“The Kejriwal government is running away from answering the public’s questions. That is why it is trying to get rid of Question Hour from the Assembly session. In no other Legislative Assembly in the country are members prevented from questioning the government,” said Mr. Bidhuri.

