ADVERTISEMENT

AAP government not paying salaries to doctors, teachers; using public money to defend excise scam accused: BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia

January 11, 2023 05:07 pm | Updated 05:07 pm IST - New Delhi

Gaurav Bhatia alleged that many doctors working at mohalla clinics, teachers at 12 colleges under the Delhi government and more than 4,500 homeguards deployed for security as marshals in DTC buses have not been paid salaries.

PTI

Gaurav Bhatia. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The BJP slammed the Arvind Kejriwal government on January 11 for reportedly paying more than ₹25 crore as legal fee for fighting cases related to its now-scrapped excise policy, claiming the dispensation has no money for doctors and teachers' salaries but is using the public exchequer to defend the scam accused.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia told a press conference in New Delhi that nothing can be more "shameful" than using public money to save an accused Minister like Manish Sisodia, the Deputy to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, instead of dismissing them.

The AAP should respond to his party's charge in 24 hours or the conclusion will be that it is "hardcore dishonest" and " paap" (sin), he said. According to reports, the AAP had spent over ₹25 crore on legal fees to lawyers in excise policy-related cases.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Bhatia alleged that many doctors working at mohalla clinics, teachers at 12 colleges under the Delhi government and more than 4,500 homeguards deployed for security as marshals in DTC buses have not been paid salaries.

"Kejriwal also spends crores on publicity. Why is the government spending so much money to save the corrupt? The AAP should bear the expenses," he said. “Kejriwal has become a “puppet” in the hands of liquor contractors who are running his government,” he alleged.

At the press conference, the BJP spokesperson also hit out at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for his recent swipe at the Uttar Pradesh Police when he refused to accept tea served to him at their office, saying angrily that it may be poisoned.

He was there to protest the arrest of a party worker. Mr. Bhatia said the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister should not forget that the same police personnel give security to him. Replying to another question, he targeted the Bihar government for lathi-charge by the police on protesting students and farmers, claiming that "jungle raj" is prevailing in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US