AAP government lists top 10 achievements of five years

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched ‘AAP ka Report Card’, which describes the top 10 achievements of the government in the last five years, ahead of the Assembly elections due in February 2020. The report card will now be taken to 35 lakh households in the Capital as part of a door-to-door campaign from December 26 to January 7, according to the party.

The report card has 10 major areas such as quality education for all, quality healthcare for all, affordable electricity for all, and piped water supply to every household among others.

“Our historical win of 67 out of 70 seats in 2015 is equivalent to the history that we have created in the last five years by working towards the welfare of the people,” Mr. Kejriwal said, addressing a gathering at the party headquarters in Delhi.

Education

Starting with work done in the field of education, Mr. Kejriwal said, “In the last 70 years, the quality of education and educational infrastructure had hugely declined. Government schools were reduced to nothing and private schools were operating like profit-making shops. It was a norm that your children will receive good education and study in an air-conditioned classroom if you have enough money, but if you do not have money, your children will not get quality education.”

“In 70 years, 17,000 classrooms were built in government schools here. In five years, we have constructed 20,000 new classrooms. All other States together would not have made these many classrooms,” he added.

Unauthorised colonies

On regularising unauthorised colonies in the Capital, Mr. Kejriwal said: “It is easy to talk about unauthorised colonies, but it is difficult to work for them.”

“Talk can happen from Ramlila Maidan, but work doesn’t happen,” Mr. Kejriwal said in a veiled attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “We have spent ₹8,000 crore in the last five years in unauthorised colonies,” he added.

Healthcare

Mr. Kejriwal said that the government has opened more than 400 mohalla clinics in Delhi and they have worked towards transforming the infrastructure of government hospitals. People can access free medicines, treatments, tests, and surgeries in all the Delhi government hospitals, he added.

“In 2015, there were 15,868 cases of dengue in Delhi. We travelled from one hospital to another to ensure that there were sufficient beds in all the hospitals and all the patients get proper care. Sixty people died of the disease that year. I am happy to announce that due to the enormous support of the people of Delhi, there were only 1,301 cases and no deaths from dengue this year,” the Chief Minister said.

“From December 26 to January 7, we will carry out door-to-door campaign in 35 lakh households with the report card,” said Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai. He said that seven town hall meetings and 700 mohalla sabhas will also be carried out during the same period.