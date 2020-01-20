AAP government failed to do any development work in 5 yrs: Cong.

Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra on Sunday said, “Fearing a defeat in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, AAP has come up with 10 promises in the ‘Kejriwal Ka Guarantee Card’ to fool the people of Delhi.”

‘Will counter promises’

This is being done to divert the attention of the Delhiites from the government’s failures in the last five years, he said, adding that the Congress would counter such promises by showing the work “actually” done by it for the development of the city in its 15 years in power.

“Mr. Kejriwal wasted his time clashing with officials, the Centre, the L-G and the civic bodies instead of fulfilling his promises. He woke up to the reality of ‘serving’ the people only in the last five-six months after remaining in deep slumber for four and a half years,” Mr. Chopra alleged.

He said the 54 candidates announced by the Congress was a mix of youth and experience that would work towards the development of Delhi.

‘No new college’

The Delhi Congress chief said the Chief Minister who now talks about providing “world-class education in Delhi” could neither create a new university nor establish the 20 colleges that he had promised.

“The Kejriwal government, which has been supplying dirty water to the people of Delhi for the past five years, is now talking about water after seeing the overwhelming public support for Congress’ ‘cashback’ incentive scheme that encourages people to save water,” he added.

The AAP government that could not set up any new hospital and also failed to ensure the proper functioning of the existing government-run hospitals, is now talking about providing better healthcare facilities, he said.

Mr. Chopra also alleged that the Kejriwal government had neglected public transport in the last five years, which was one of the main reasons for the rising levels of pollution in the city.

On transport

“Over 3,200 DTC buses have vanished from Delhi roads, which should be a matter of shame for the AAP government. They [government] delayed the third phase of the metro works by three years and the fourth phase by nearly five years,” Mr. Chopra added.