AAP government ‘betrayed’ street vendors, alleges BJP

The AAP government had “betrayed” street vendors even as it promised to end their woes if voted to power, alleged BJP on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference with representatives of the Rehari Patari Sangathan, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s party had promised street vendors a law to regularise their business within 90 days of coming to power but had not done so during the 58 months of its tenure.

“The AAP government betrayed the street vendors because it has failed to frame a law for them...the Chief Minister is not concerned about the sufferings of the street vendors who are running from pillar to post with their grievances...the government is not ready to listen to them. Delhi BJP has always raised their problems and stands with them,” Mr. Tiwari said.

‘False vision’

Mr. Kejriwal “wasted” 58 months of his tenure in “false vision but never worked for the development of Delhi”, said the North East Delhi MP. “These people believed in the assurance of Kejriwal and gave him a month’s time. Now after three months, the issue remains unsolved. The vendors have their demands and Delhi BJP stands with them. After coming to power, we will fulfill the demands of street vendors,” Mr. Tiwari added.

“The Town Vending Committees should be given power but these committees should not pick and choose...The Delhi High Court has given directions that street vendors should not be removed till alternative arrangements are made. We will expose the false promises made by Kejriwal in the Parliament also,” he said.

While Mr. Tiwari demanded that a survey be conducted and law be framed to regularise the business of street vendors, Rehari Patari Sangathan president Sagar Yadav alleged that the Kejriwal government has cheated the vendors. “Delhi government promised to form TVCs but even after 58 months this work has not been completed; 28 committees were to be formed but only 20-25 committees have been formed till date and the term of the present government is going to end. It is the failure of the Delhi government that it has not found the solution to this problem and complicated the issue,” he alleged.