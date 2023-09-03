AAP government being run through social media, lacks sense of responsibility: L-G 

September 03, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Saturday slammed the city's Aam Aadmi Party government, alleging that it is being run through social media and its ministers did not turn up for the meetings called to discuss preparation for the G-20 Summit.

The L-G alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government lacks the “sense of responsibility” and had it worked properly in its tenure, they would not have been required to launch an extensive drive for the city’s beautification.

“They run the government through Twitter (now X), Facebook and press conferences. They have to come on the ground if they want to work,” the L-G said during an interview with The Hindu.

“Had they worked properly in the past eight-nine years, we would not have had to launch an extensive drive to beautify the city. The face of Delhi would have been completely different,” he added.

Mr. Saxena alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Ministers never turned up for the meetings called for G-20 Summit preparations after their first interaction in November last year.

“We discussed various plans and projects but nobody ever turned up for meetings after that. They lack the sense of ownership and responsibility,” he said.

‘Don’t want credit’

Mr. Saxena also denied that he wants credit for the works undertaken in the run-up to the Summit.

“I don’t work for credit. I have been on the ground for 54 days in the past two months, monitoring every project closely. If they want to claim credit, it’s their thinking,” he said, adding that the debate on credit does not bother him. “My mission and aim are fixed,” he added.

“I arranged all artefacts through the CSR (corporate social responsibility) on personal requests. They never showed any intent to be a part of this,” he added.

‘NCCSA meet delayed’

Mr. Saxena denied that the National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA), a three-member body set up to deal with transfers and postings of officers, was tilted against the government.

The government has alleged that the CM’s opinion won’t matter much as the other two members of the panel are senior bureaucrats and it does not have control over them.

However, the L-G said the CM’s opinion can be in minority only if the panel meets.

“The last meeting took place on June 28. He (Mr. Kejriwal) has postponed the meeting six times. No meeting has happened since then because he does not give time,” he added.