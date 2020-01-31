AAP gets support of TMC for polls

Trinamool Congress on Thursday came out in support of the Aam Aadmi Party for the Delhi Assembly polls.

TMC president and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee share a warm relationship with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The Delhi CM had similarly extended support to the TMC during the general elections in 2019. Incidentally, political strategist Prashant Kishore work for both the TMC and AAP.

“Vote for @AamAadmiParty, Vote for the candidate from Rajendra Nagar constituency @raghav_chadha, Vote for @ArvindKejriwal and all AAP candidates in Delhi,” TMC leader Derek O’ Brien tweeted sharing a video message.

In the video, Mr. O’ Brien is in Rajendra Nagar constituency in Central Delhi where he endorses the Kejriwal government saying it has delivered what it promised in terms of health, education, water, electricity and pollution.

“They delivered what they promised. The candidate here is Raghav Chadha. Vote for AAP, vote for Raghav Chadha,” said O’ Brien.