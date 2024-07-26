GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AAP gets new office in Lutyens’ Delhi after High Court order

Published - July 26, 2024 01:29 am IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau

The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) new headquarters will be 1, Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane. The Centre allotted the bungalow in Lutyens’ Delhi to the party following directions from the Delhi High Court, party sources said on Thursday.

“We received an e-mail stating that it [bungalow] has been allotted to us. We are yet to take a decision on when we will be shifting to the new address,” a source said. AAP will continue to function from its current headquarters at 206 Rouse Avenue, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg, for the time being, the source added.

In March, the Supreme Court had asked AAP to vacate the Rouse Avenue office by June 15 as the land in question had been allotted to the High Court for expansion of judicial infrastructure. Last month, the apex court extended the deadline to August 10.

Reacting to the development, senior AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “We welcome [the move]... that after repeated directions from the court, the Central government was compelled to allot an office to AAP. They should have allotted this office before AAP moved the court.”

On June 5, the High Court had ordered the Centre to take a decision on allocating space to AAP within six weeks. “They [AAP] are entitled to a house from the general pool,” the court had said, adding that mere non-availability of a property can’t be a reason to reject the demand.

AAP had filed two separate petitions in the court seeking a piece of land for the construction of its offices in view of its status as a recognised national party or allotment of a housing unit on a licence basis for the time being.

The petition seeking allotment of land is still pending in the High Court.

