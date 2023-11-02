AAP gets into a huddle day before Kejriwal set to appear before ED

November 02, 2023 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - NEW DELHI:

A day before the scheduled appearance of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal before the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the party went into a huddle with marathon meetings being held at the CM’s official residence throughout the day.

The Central probe agency had summoned Mr. Kejriwal for questioning on November 2 in connection with the excise policy case, in which former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh are already in judicial custody.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, an AAP leader said the Delhi CM will most likely appear before the probe agency at a later date.

When asked whether the AAP chief had sought a different date from the ED, the party did not respond. The Central agency also did not comment on the issue.

AAP, which held protests in the national capital when its senior leaders, such as Mr. Sisodia and Mr. Singh, were called in for questioning, did not announce any stir for Thursday.

‘Will continue as CM’

“Even if Arvindji is arrested, he will continue to remain the Chief Minister. There is no rule which can force him to resign, and he will not resign. We are sure that the law will take its course. It will be proved that he is innocent,” the party leader said.

Earlier in the day, AAP’s Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha reiterated the party’s stand that the BJP wants to send the top Opposition leaders to jail out of fear of the INDIA bloc.

“The BJP’s agencies will first arrest CM Arvind Kejriwal so that it is able to win all seven [Lok Sabha] seats in Delhi by weakening AAP. After Kejriwal, Hemant Soren, Tejashwi Yadav, Mamata Banerjee, and Pinarayi Vijayan are on their list,” Mr. Chadha said.

Leaders of the INDIA bloc, including the Congress, remained largely silent on the summons issued to the Delhi CM, with the exception of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who issued a statement supporting Mr. Kejriwal. She alleged that the BJP-led Centre was trying to arrest all the Opposition leaders before the general election next year.

The CBI had recorded Mr. Kejriwal’s statement on April 16 this year.

After being questioned for over nine hours, he had said the entire case was fabricated and a result of “dirty politics”. He had alleged that the entire case was being built to bring down AAP.

