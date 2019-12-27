AAP gave undue benefits to discoms, claims Cong.

The Delhi Congress on Thursday alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party government had extended undue benefits to discoms and demanded a CBI inquiry into it.
Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra said, “In the guise of giving up to 200 units free power to consumers, the government has committed corruption on a big scale. The power subsidy should have gone to the consumers directly. Instead it is going to the discoms. This scam should be probed by the CBI.”
Mr. Chopra also said that the Delhi Congress, in its manifesto, for the upcoming Assembly elections will include free power up to 600 units as a “relief package” to consumers.
