AAP forms teachers’ organisation

AAP’s Delhi convener Gopal Rai on Friday announced the formation of a national-level teachers’ organisation -Academic for Action and Development and Delhi Teachers’ Association (AADTA) to bring about educational reforms across India.

The AADTA has been formed by amalgamating Academics for Action and Development and Delhi Teachers’ Association, and will be spearheaded by an eight-member team led by Adtiya Narayan Mishra, former president of the Delhi University Teachers’ Association, Mr. Rai said.

“Various people have joined the party, keeping in mind the condition of politics in the country, for the progress of higher education in Delhi and across the country as well as to safeguard the interest of teachers. We have formed a national-level teachers’ association with an objective to transform education in the country,” Mr. Rai added.