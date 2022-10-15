Delhi

AAP forms teachers’ organisation

Gopal Rai in New Delhi on Friday.

Gopal Rai in New Delhi on Friday. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

AAP’s Delhi convener Gopal Rai on Friday announced the formation of a national-level teachers’ organisation -Academic for Action and Development and Delhi Teachers’ Association (AADTA) to bring about educational reforms across India.

The AADTA has been formed by amalgamating Academics for Action and Development and Delhi Teachers’ Association, and will be spearheaded by an eight-member team led by Adtiya Narayan Mishra, former president of the Delhi University Teachers’ Association, Mr. Rai said.

“Various people have joined the party, keeping in mind the condition of politics in the country, for the progress of higher education in Delhi and across the country as well as to safeguard the interest of teachers. We have formed a national-level teachers’ association with an objective to transform education in the country,” Mr. Rai added.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Delhi
university
universities and colleges
politics
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 15, 2022 12:10:19 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/aap-forms-teachers-organisation/article66010337.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY