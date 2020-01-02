AAP for special session of Punjab Assembly on CAA, NRC, NPR

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday urged Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to convene an all-party meeting and a special session of the Assembly on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Citizens Register (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).

Senior leader and leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Harpal Singh Cheema said Capt. Amarinder Singh should raise his concern against the Central government’s orders to implement the CAA, NCR and NPR in all States.

“Punjab should also take the final call on these issues after holding deliberations with all parties inside and outside the Vidhan Sabha. The Chief Minister should immediately convene an all-party meeting. The Vidhan Sabha should adopt a resolution on the lines of the Kerala government, which may be passed on to the Union government,” he said.

Mr. Cheema demanded that the proceedings of the House over the sensitive issues be live telecast so that the people could hear the stand of all parties.

Mr. Cheema alleged that the Narendra Modi government was imposing the laws aimed at dividing the country and spreading bitterness among the diverse communities.

A delegation of the AAP would soon meet Speaker Rana KP Singh over the demand for the special session, he said.