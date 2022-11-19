AAP flags off ‘garbage campaign vehicles’

November 19, 2022 01:43 am | Updated 01:43 am IST - New Delhi

35 mini vans with replicas of landfills will travel across Delhi to show people BJP’s “achievement”, said AAP leader Gopal Rai

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Environment Minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai flags off ‘garbage campaign vehicles’ on Friday. | Photo Credit: PTI

To show people the Bharatiya Janata Party’s “achievement” of “garbage mountains” in the city, the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday flagged off 35 open mini vans carrying four feet-high replicas of landfills.

ADVERTISEMENT

With campaigning for the MCD polls under way, AAP said these “garbage campaign vehicles” will travel in all wards.

Trending

  1. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
  2. Centre seeks review of Supreme Court order releasing Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
  3. Tories increase taxes, cut spending as recession looms
  4. Stalker indiscriminately slashes hotel employee across her face in Chennai, arrested
  5. National Conference to see a churn as Farooq Abdullah may step down

“The three garbage mountains are the BJP’s biggest achievement during its 15-year rule in the MCD. From today, people can see these garbage mountains from their homes, as vehicles carrying miniature versions of landfills will travel across Delhi. The idea is to raise awareness among Delhiites so that they take it upon themselves to bring a change in governance in the MCD,” said Delhi Environment Minister and AAP State in-charge Gopal Rai.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The Delhi government under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal is providing electricity, water, education and healthcare. He is about to come to power in the MCD as well,” the AAP leader added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / election

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US