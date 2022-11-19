  1. EPaper
AAP flags off ‘garbage campaign vehicles’

35 mini vans with replicas of landfills will travel across Delhi to show people BJP’s “achievement”, said AAP leader Gopal Rai

November 19, 2022 01:43 am | Updated 01:43 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Environment Minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai flags off ‘garbage campaign vehicles’ on Friday.

Delhi Environment Minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai flags off ‘garbage campaign vehicles’ on Friday. | Photo Credit: PTI

To show people the Bharatiya Janata Party’s “achievement” of “garbage mountains” in the city, the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday flagged off 35 open mini vans carrying four feet-high replicas of landfills.

With campaigning for the MCD polls under way, AAP said these “garbage campaign vehicles” will travel in all wards.

“The three garbage mountains are the BJP’s biggest achievement during its 15-year rule in the MCD. From today, people can see these garbage mountains from their homes, as vehicles carrying miniature versions of landfills will travel across Delhi. The idea is to raise awareness among Delhiites so that they take it upon themselves to bring a change in governance in the MCD,” said Delhi Environment Minister and AAP State in-charge Gopal Rai.

“The Delhi government under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal is providing electricity, water, education and healthcare. He is about to come to power in the MCD as well,” the AAP leader added.

