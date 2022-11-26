AAP files complaint with SEC against BJP for ‘plotting to kill Kejriwal’

November 26, 2022

The Hindu Bureau

Saurabh Bharadwaj | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday submitted a complaint to the State Election Commission (SEC) against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for “plotting a conspiracy to murder the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal”. The BJP rejected AAP’s allegations saying it was reading from an “old script”.

“Mr. Tiwari should be asked to reveal the names of people involved in the conspiracy to murder Kejriwal. The commission has acknowledged that it is a serious matter and that information revealed by a senior leader should be thoroughly investigated,” Mr. Bhardwaj said.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Mr. Tiwari said: “Sisodia is reading an old script. Kejriwal claims Sisodia will be arrested while Sisodia foretells Kejriwal’s murder. I don’t know what is going on.”

