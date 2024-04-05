AAP files complaint about “objectionable” posters

April 05, 2024 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

New Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party’s National Secretary Pankaj Gupta and its senior leader Atishi, along with the party’s legal team, lodged a complaint with Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer regarding “objectionable” posters and hoardings put up across Delhi that use photos of Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Thursday.

Addressing the press after the meeting, Ms. Atishi said that the BJP has put up several “objectionable” posters across Delhi, some of which feature photos of Mr. Kejriwal. The AAP’s legal team filed a complaint against the hoardings six days ago. “It is deeply concerning for us that even after six days, no action has been taken against the BJP. This is particularly worrying because serious questions about a level playing field are being raised in this election. If action is not taken on some posters and hoardings even after six days, what solution is there to even bigger problems?” Ms. Atishi said.

She said that for the first time in the history of the country, after the announcement of elections, a sitting Chief Minister and national convenor of a national party has been arrested just before the polls. She also said that, in a first, the bank account of a major opposition party has been frozen.

Ms. Atishi said that the party has been assured that action will be taken by the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer and if requisite action is not taken, then the party will ask for time from the Election Commission of India. “There’s also a very concerning trend that the Election Commission of India doesn’t give time to the opposition parties of the country,” the senior AAP leader said.

Reacting to Ms. Atishi’s statements, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that it is surprising that Ms. Atishi, who issues controversial statements against BJP and does not apologise despite warnings, expects immediate action on her complaint from the Election Commission and also indirectly accuses the Election Commission of bias.