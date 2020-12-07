AAP extends support to farmers’ call for Bharat Bandh tomorrow

Cong. will gherao BJP HQ on Tuesday in support of farmers

AAP on Sunday said that it has extended its full support to Bharat Bandh called by the farmers on December 8.

The Chief Minister of Delhi and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal tweeted “The AAP fully supports the Bharat Bandh call made by farmers on December 8. AAP workers across the country will support it peacefully. There is an appeal to all countrymen that everyone should support the farmers and participate in it.”

AAP convener Gopal Rai said that in all States and districts, AAP leaders and volunteers will stand in support of the farmers and the bandh. “This is not a battle of the farmers but this is a battle for all of us. If the farmers get affected due to these anti-farmer laws by the BJP, then the country will be affected,” Mr. Rai said.

Mr. Rai added that in Delhi’s cold winter nights, both young and old farmers are forced to sleep on the pavements, but the BJP government is entwined in conversations and are not landing on a concrete solution.

“When the farmers are requesting to repeal these bills, the government is bent upon convincing them by stating their benefits. But they are forgetting that farming is an occupation that they [farmers] know inside out and they would know what are the pros and cons,” Mr. Rai said.

He appealed to all the citizens of the country to stand in support of the farmers and the Bharat Bandh on December 8.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Ch. Anil Kumar said that the party fully supports the Bharat Bandh. Mr. Kumar said that the three anti-farmers bills passed by the Modi government at the Centre will ruin the farmers who are already in debt. He added that the Congress workers will “gherao” the BJP headquarters on December 8 in support of the farmers.