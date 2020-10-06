Delhi

AAP engaging in petty politics on sensitive issues, alleges BJP

The BJP on Monday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of engaging in “petty politics on sensitive issues.”

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that the BJP admitted that like other municipal employees the civic employees fighting dengue and malaria too are not getting their salaries, but this was because of the Delhi government not releasing funds.

“It would be better if instead of doing petty politics, Durgesh Pathak puts pressure on the Delhi government to release municipal funds,” Mr. Kapoor said.

“Delhi wishes to know from Durgesh Pathak, who has been doing petty politics on the issue of salaries, as to why the Delhi government is not paying Mohalla Clinic employees their salaries for the last couple of months,” he also said.

