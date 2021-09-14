AAP elects new political affairs committee

New Delhi

14 September 2021 00:40 IST

The Aam Aadmi Party has elected a new Political Affairs Committee (PAC), the top-most national-level body of the party, sources said.

Delhi MLAs Raghav Chadha, Rakhi Birla and Delhi Minister Imran Hussain are the new entries to the PAC.

The National Executive (NE) was elected by the National Council on Saturday and the PAC was elected by the NE on Sunday.

11-member panel

The party did not officially release a list or statement on the new PAC.

The other members of the 11-member PAC are Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Gopal Rai, Atishi, N.D. Gupta, Durgesh Pathak and Pankaj Gupta.

Mr. Chadha, Mr. Hussain, and Ms. Birla are now part of both, the PAC and the National Executive.