AAP drops Jitender Singh Tomar, gives ticket to wife

Former Delhi Law Minister Jitender Singh Tomar, who was declared as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Tri Nagar constituency on January 14 will not fight the February 8 election and instead his wife, Preeti Tomar, will be the party candidate, said AAP Assembly election incharge Sanjay Singh.
After the AAP declared its full list of candidates on Friday, the Delhi High Court set aside the election of Mr. Tomar for giving false declaration regarding his educational qualification in his nomination papers for the 2015 Assembly polls.
“After the court verdict, I told the party that my wife will fight the election and the party agreed,” Mr. Tomar said. Ms. Tomar filed her nomination on Monday.
