Delhi

AAP doubles down on corruption accusations

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday continued its attack on the BJP-ruled municipal corporations, alleging that the civic bodies had collected ₹221 crore from retired employees for cashless insurance in private hospitals, but did not pay a “single penny” to the hospitals.

“This shameful act by the BJP has created havoc among the 34,000 retired employees of the North civic body and they are not getting any medical assistance,” said AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj.

“On one hand they take and waste money of the Arvind Kejriwal-led government and on the other hand they are indulging in corruption with the money of their own employees,” he added.

Mr. Bhardwaj said that as per the insurance scheme, retired employees would pay some money to the corporation, and the municipal body in turn would ensure free treatment for them at any hospital in Delhi.

“The Delhi High Court Bench came down heavily on the civic bodies regarding this matter and observed that this was ‘cheating’ and a ‘criminal breach of trust’ by the BJP-led municipal corporations,” said the senior Aam Aadmi Party leader.

