AAP diverting public attention, running away from mayoral polls: BJP

January 27, 2023 02:48 am | Updated 02:48 am IST - New Delhi

Attacking the Aam Aadmi Party for moving the Supreme Court to hold the mayoral polls in a time-bound manner, the BJP’s Delhi unit on Thursday said AAP’s move was a ploy to delay the elections. Saying that AAP was running away from the Mayor’s election, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said it will be unclear “how long it may take” for the apex court to arrive at a decision.

On Tuesday, the House meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was adjourned — shortly after the newly elected councillors took their oath — by the presiding officer without holding the Mayor’s elections due to a ruckus. The incident occurred slightly over two weeks after the maiden meeting of the MCD’s House was adjourned due to clashes between BJP and AAP councillors.

Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva said AAP’s decision to approach the apex court was aimed at misleading and diverting the public’s attention.

“The Aam Aadmi Party has knocked the doors of the court to hide its loss and the acts done in the House. There are photographs and videos of the House meetings which prove that the AAP councillors deliberately obstructed the Mayor’s election and insulted the Constitution by indulging in hooliganism,” said Mr. Sachdeva.

Mr. Kapoor added that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was fearful of the city getting a Mayor, adding that the latter may become “a potential threat to his political control over the party”.