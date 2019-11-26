‘AAP diverting people’s attention’

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Monday alleged that AAP was raising the issue of the BJP’s Chief Ministerial candidate to “divert people’s attention from failures of the Delhi government”.
The Parliamentary Board of the BJP, the North East Delhi MP said, would decide on who would take over as the Chief Minister if the party won the upcoming Assembly election even as he promised that the BJP would “ensure pure air and water” within two-and-a-half years of coming to power.
