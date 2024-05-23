GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

AAP derailing Centre’s plans for Delhi: Hardeep Puri

The Central government has left no stone unturned for Delhi’s development and we will do more for it in the coming five years, says Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Updated - May 23, 2024 01:08 am IST

Published - May 23, 2024 01:05 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri addresses a press conference, amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri addresses a press conference, amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: -

Union Minister for Urban Development Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday accused the AAP government of not implementing Central schemes related to Delhi Metro and the Regional Rapid Transit System.

“In Delhi, my Ministry alone implemented projects worth ₹54,000 crore,” he said, adding that the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways had also implemented projects worth ₹64,000 crore.

Watch | Hardeep Singh Puri: We should be applauded for bringing down food and fuel prices

“However, the Arvind Kejriwal government created obstacles in the implementation of the Delhi Metro project,” he added. The Minister said the Delhi government also failed to execute the Modi government’s flagship schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Ayushman Bharat.

Mr. Puri added, “The Central government has left no stone unturned for Delhi’s development and we will do more for it in the coming five years.”

Related Topics

Aam Aadmi Party / Bharatiya Janata Party / Delhi Metro / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.