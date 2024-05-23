AAP derailing Centre’s plans for Delhi: Hardeep Puri

Union Minister for Urban Development Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday accused the AAP government of not implementing Central schemes related to Delhi Metro and the Regional Rapid Transit System.

“In Delhi, my Ministry alone implemented projects worth ₹54,000 crore,” he said, adding that the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways had also implemented projects worth ₹64,000 crore.

“However, the Arvind Kejriwal government created obstacles in the implementation of the Delhi Metro project,” he added. The Minister said the Delhi government also failed to execute the Modi government’s flagship schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Ayushman Bharat.

Mr. Puri added, “The Central government has left no stone unturned for Delhi’s development and we will do more for it in the coming five years.”