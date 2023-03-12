AAP depriving trans-Yamuna region of basic facilities: BJP

March 12, 2023 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi BJP on Saturday attacked the AAP government for not constituting the Trans Yamuna Development Board since 2020. Saying that people living in unauthorised colonies in the trans-Yamuna region have been denied basic facilities, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the purpose of the board was to identify and solve problems in these settlements.

“They are not concerned about it because after the formation of the board, the Kejriwal government will have to pay money every year. In all the unauthorised colonies across Yamuna, the condition of roads is bad, there is no water facility, but Kejriwal is indulging in politics of hatred and discrimination,” said Mr. Sachdeva.

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said out of the government’s annual Budget, ₹600 crore should be set aside for development purposes in the trans-Yamuna region.

“When the Budget of the Delhi government was ₹25,000 crore, the Trans Yamuna Development Board was given ₹200 crore per year. And now, when the Budget has climbed up to ₹75, 000 crore, why is the same amount being given to the board?” said Mr. Bidhuri.