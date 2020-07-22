AAP demands Tripura CM’s resignation

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb for calling Punjabis “less brainy” and Jats “less intelligent”.

AAP Minister Kailash Gahlot said: “As a representative of the Jat community, I want to make it clear that we condemn such a regressive statement. Before the elections, the BJP goes to every house and asks for votes from both Punjabi Sikhs and Jats. But after the elections they make such regressive statements.”

“On behalf of AAP, I demand immediate resignation of Mr. Deb. I also want to ask the BJP whether they have sent any notice to him or taken any action,” he added.

AAP MLA Jarnail Singh said that Sikh and Jat organisations across the country are protesting against the statement and AAP would protest against such mindset of the BJP at every level.