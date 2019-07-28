AAP demands strong law against mob lynching

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday urged the Central government to come up with a strong law against mob lynching.

Referring to a case in Adarsh Nagar here, where a 16-year-old boy was allegedly lynched after being caught for stealing on Friday, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh demanded a strict inquiry into the case. “It’s a very unfortunate incident. Will mob decide justice in this country?” he said.

He said the Supreme Court had also told the Centre in 2018 that there should be a law on mob lynching. “Not just Muslims or Dalits, but now... anyone is being killed,” Mr. Singh said. “Many bills are passed in the Parliament without any discussion or without any scrutiny and without being sending it to any committees. When will a law be made on mob lynching, which is becoming a blot on our society? I want to ask this to the Centre,” he added.