AAP demands paper ballot for polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday said the Election Commission (EC) should conduct the April 23 Delhi municipal commission elections using paper ballots since the authenticity of electronic voting machines (EVMs) is under a cloud.

‘EVM fraud’

“We’ve been raising the issue of EVM fraud. Under such circumstances, the EC should conduct the Delhi municipal polls using paper ballots to put people’s mind at ease,” said AAP Delhi convenor and spokesperson Dilip Pandey.

He said media reports had quoted EC officials as saying that 4,600 machines of the total EVMs brought to Delhi for the civic body polls were found to be dysfunctional. Apart from physical damage, the EC official also mentioned “technical faults”.

“We’ve been shouting from the rooftops that the software can be tampered with. At least to maintain voter faith, these elections should avoid these machines. We request the EC to conduct free and fair elections,” he added.