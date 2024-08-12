AAP demands Modi’s resignation over Hindenburg report

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resignation, alleging that the PM got industrialist Gautam Adani’s “scam” of thousands of crores investigated by SEBI Chairperson, who has stake in Mr. Adani’s offshore companies.

“Hindenburg’s new report reveals SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Buch and her husband invested 10 US million dollars in Mr. Adani’s fake offshore companies, and PM got the investigation done by SEBI Chairman to save Mr. Adani,” AAP Rajya Sabha MP and senior leader Sanjay Singh said while addressing a press conference.

Seeks JPC probe

Mr. Singh called for the Supreme Court to intervene and alleged that the Central government has misled the nation and the courts, leading to a loss of ₹8.5 lakh crore of public money. He also demanded Mr. Modi’s immediate resignation and a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the scandal.

“PM is solely responsible for the loss of ₹8.5 lakh crore of the people of India. As long as he is in office, Mr. Adani’s corruption cannot be investigated. If the PM has even a little bit of morality, he should resign. He does not have the right to remain as the country’s PM,” Mr. Singh said.

The AAP leader alleged the latest report has revealed that all the investigations by SEBI Chairperson were “baseless”. “Any statement or report made by her in the Supreme Court on Mr. Adani’s investigation has no meaning. The Supreme Court should take cognisance of this, because the truth has been hidden from it. The BJP government at the Centre has lied in the court. After this new revelation, cognisance should be taken of this,” Mr. Singh said.