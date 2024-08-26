ADVERTISEMENT

AAP demands Lieutenant Governor Saxena’s resignation for ‘approving’ tree felling in Delhi Ridge

Published - August 26, 2024 11:14 am IST - New Delhi

There was no immediate reaction from the Lt Governor's Office.

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj addressing the media on tree issue at party office on August 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

AAP on Monday (August 26, 2024) demanded Lt Governor VK Saxena's resignation for allegedly approving the felling of 1,100 trees in Delhi's Ridge area.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said the affidavit filed by the contractor involved in the project showed that the permission to fell the trees was issued by the lieutenant governor.

"The affidavit filed by the contractor says that in an email received from the DDA (Delhi Development Authority), he was told that permission to remove the trees that obstructed the right of way had been granted by the lieutenant governor," he claimed.

Mr. Bharadwaj said the email had "exposed" the lieutenant governor.

"He should immediately tender his resignation. I challenge him to come clean," the Minister added.

