AAP demands govt. accommodation for outgoing CM Kejriwal after plans to vacate Civil Lines residence

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday said it has written to the Centre requesting the “immediate” allotment of government accommodation for the party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party said Mr. Kejriwal, who recently stepped down as Delhi Chief Minister, will be vacating his residence at 6, Flagstaff Road, Civil Lines “very soon”. It added that since AAP is a national party, its chief is thereby entitled to government accommodation in Delhi, as mandated by the Election Commission of India.

“The law says that when a party becomes a national party, it is granted two provisions — first, that it is given an office in the national capital to carry out its work, and second is government accommodation for its national convener,” Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha said at a press conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that while Mr. Kejriwal has “never been driven by personal wealth” and does not own a home even after serving as Chief Minister for over 10 years, “a mechanism and some resources” are required to run a national party.

“We hope the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs will grant our request, and that we will not have to fight a “long battle” to get government accommodation. The party also hopes the Centre will refrain from taking a politically motivated decision,” he said.

AAP’s national head office moved to 1, Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane last month after the Delhi High Court on June 5 ordered that the party was entitled to space for its office in the national Capital.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Chief Minister, meanwhile, has been staying at his Civil Lines residence since 2015. His residence had, in the past, invited controversy over the “vast amounts of public money” being spent by the Public Works Department to build a new house at the same address after the original bungalow was found to be in a dilapidated condition. According to a Directorate of Vigilance report commissioned by the Lieutenant-Governor last year, a total of ₹52.71 crore was spent on the refurbishment of the home.

‘Pretence of simplicity’

The Opposition BJP hit out at Mr. Kejriwal over his request for government accommodation, alleging that his request had punctured holes in his “pretence of simplicity”.

“Just a couple of days ago, the people of Delhi saw [Rajya Sabha member] Sanjay Singh glorifying the former Chief Minister for giving up power, his bungalow and other privileges. However, within 48 hours and on the same platform, they were astonished to see another MP [Raghav Chadha] pleading for a bungalow for Mr. Kejriwal,” said Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor, adding that the public now expects the AAP chief to “fulfil his promise of simplicity” and live in a two or three-bedroom flat.

Mr. Kapoor said AAP leaders should “stop the press conference drama”, as a bungalow cannot be obtained through public speeches. “Instead, they should directly apply to the relevant department and acquire the bungalow according to Mr. Kejriwal’s eligibility,” he said.

The Delhi Congress, meanwhile, dubbed the AAP leader’s request for accommodation in central Delhi a “ploy”. “After unprecedented comforts without being burdened by any portfolio, Mr. Kejriwal wants to live in a Central government bungalow to remote-control the Delhi government,” Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.