AAP demands civic bodies to pay salaries

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday demanded the BJP-governed municipal corporation to pay salaries to all its employees and said the High Court has decided to auction properties of the civic bodies for the same. “The HC has decided to auction the properties of the civic bodies to pay salaries of its employees. The Delhi BJP has looted the civic bodies for 15 years and now it has no money to pay salaries...,” AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said.