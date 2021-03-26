AAP criticises civic bodies over conversion charges

New Delhi

26 March 2021 00:31 IST

‘They are sending notices to shopkeepers despite waiver’

The AAP on Thursday attacked the BJP and alleged that despite claiming that the conversion charges have been waived off, the municipal corporations were sending notices to shopkeepers to deposit the same.

“It is clear that BJP-ruled civic bodies are trying to harass the shopkeepers by threatening them with the sealing of shops in case they fail to deposit conversion fees,” AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

He claimed that during the election, the BJP had put up posters thanking PM Narendra Modi for “waiving off” conversion charges.

“When we asked the question to the BJP-ruled North body, we got to know that in the name of conversion charges, they collected ₹1,007 crore of which they have used just ₹30 crore for the development of markets and nobody has any account of the remaining money. We also got to know that now only ₹1.55 crore is remaining,” the AAP leader said.

“Right now, it is crystal clear that the BJP-ruled civic bodies have again started harassing the shopkeepers of Delhi. This is why The BJP does not want the Delhi Assembly committees to look after these matters and ask questions to the municipal corporations,” he added.

‘Not in our hands’

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that three corporations have never announced any waiver of conversion charges apart from a few exceptions. “Announcing waiver is not in hands of civic bodies. Only the DDA is authorised so there is no question of municipal corporations announcing waiver of conversion charge. Due to cash crunch,they have been forced to use conversion charge funds for issuing salary to employees, and have no conversion charge money saved separately in any account,” he said.