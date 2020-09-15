AAP criticises BJP for ‘anti-farmer’ laws

Party claims ordinances presented by Centre a step towards privatising farming

Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday slammed the BJP for bringing in alleged “anti-farmer” laws such as Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020.

The party said it will oppose these Bills in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Addressing a press conference, AAP MP Bhagwant Mann said: “Yesterday [Monday], the BJP tabled the Agricultural Ordinance Bill. It was noted that it was a revolutionary Bill, but the Bill will actually destroy the lives of the farmers. The Bill is a step towards privatising the farming industry. The MSP will be finished and the Bill will give a clear freehand to the private players. Earlier, the BJP has privatised the banks, LIC, railways etc and now they have targeted the agricultural lands. The farmers across India are protesting against this Bill.”

Mr. Mann claimed that to save a Cabinet post, the Shiromani Akali Dal has “sold out” the rights of the farmers of Punjab and if the SAD really wants to support their rights, then they must vote against the Bill in Parliament.

“Yesterday [Monday], the Union Minister also said that when the discussion and planning of these Bills were taking place, the CM of Punjab also supported this. I want to ask the Congress to clarify its position. On one side, they are opposing the Bill and on the other, they are supporting the Bill. Tomorrow while we raise our voice inside Parliament, the Punjab unit of the party will hold a tractor march in front of the house of SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal,” said Mr. Mann.