AAP cries foul, seeks Paswan’s resignation

The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday claimed that Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan fabricated a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) study on water to create an atmosphere of fear in the minds of people of Delhi and benefit RO system manufacturing companies in an ongoing case in the Supreme Court. The party also reiterated its demand that Mr. Paswan should resign on moral grounds.

AAP national spokesperson Raghav Chadha, while addressing a press conference, asked if this “conspiracy” was engineered to influence the hearing in the Supreme Court regarding a “ban on RO companies”.

“Just a week before the hearing, this whole conspiracy came in front of the people and an atmosphere of fear was created,” he said.

“I will provide instances and examples that indicate that the BJP-led government at the Centre is working for the benefit of the RO companies. These will prove that after the ban on the use of ROs by the NGT, Senior Ministers in the Central government have stirred panic and tried to create an atmosphere of fear for the people of Delhi regarding the water quality. This would in turn help the RO companies flourish their business and influence the proceedings in the court for vacation of stay on business of RO companies,” he said.

“I want to know from Mr. Paswan whether these are mere coincidences? Or is this circumstantial evidence that establish his relationship with RO companies? ” he asked.