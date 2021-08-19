AAP cries foul after North body sells Novelty Cinema plot for ₹34 crore

New Delhi

19 August 2021 00:23 IST

Party says land was worth ₹200 crore; BJP refutes allegations

The AAP on Wednesday protested outside the BJP headquarters after the North Delhi Municipal Corporation allegedly sold Novelty Cinema’s 1,100 sqm plot worth ₹200 crore for ₹34 crore, the party said.

“BJP knows it will be defeated in the civic body elections, so it wants to fill its pocket by selling off public properties through municipal corporations. People of Delhi wants to bring an honest government like the Kejriwal government to the municipal corporation,” AAP national secretary Pankaj Gupta said.

Last week, the AAP had alleged that Novelty Cinema’s land worth ₹150 crore has been sold for ₹34 crore and added that there was ‘corruption’ in the deal.

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj had claimed that if one wants to buy even a shop as small as 100 yards in these markets, it would cost ₹30-35 crore.

The North body has refuted the allegations made by the AAP and said that due procedure was followed. Standing Committee Chairman of NDMC, Jogi Ram Jain, had said that the total land of Novelty Cinema is about 1,157 square meters and the circle rate is ₹70.080 per sqm.

“Commercial rate and factor three is applied here. According to this, the cost of the land of Novelty Cinema comes to about ₹24 crore. Despite this, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has kept the basic price of the land at ₹34.59 crore. A total of ₹34.75 crore has been received for the tender process for this land. The process of e-tendering has been followed in the entire tendering process,” he had said.

Mr. Jain said that the AAP is not aware of the complete facts, and it always make “false allegations”.

BJP’s response

Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor on Wednesday said that if AAP government feels that the plot is being sold at below market value then it should come forward and help cash starved North body by buying the plot at their own claimed market value of over ₹100 crore.