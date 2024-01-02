ADVERTISEMENT

AAP: covered about 24 lakh families under signature drive

January 02, 2024 12:44 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday claimed that it reached out to around 24 lakh households under its month-long “Main Bhi Kejriwal” signature campaign and most people agreed that Arvind Kejriwal should continue as the Delhi Chief Minister even if he is arrested by Central probe agencies on corruption charges.

The party’s Delhi vice-president Rituraj Jha told reporters, “We were successful in reaching out to 23,82,122 households and received abundant love and support from people for our campaign.”

He said they interacted with close to one crore people, if a household is considered to have at least four members.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The party had run the campaign from December 1 to 30, seeking people’s feedback on whether Mr. Kejriwal should resign if he is arrested in a money laundering case.

Top party leaders — Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia — have already been arrested in connection with the alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22. 

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned the Chief Minister to appear before the agency on January 3 as part of investigation. This is the third time he has been summoned in the case. Mr. Kejriwal has previously skipped the summons, calling them “illegal”.

The party is set to launch the “Kejriwal Jan Samvad” from January 4, under which it will be holding public meetings to seek people’s feedback on the issue.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva junked the AAP claim and termed the signature campaign a “failed” drive. He claimed that AAP leaders have lost contact with people of Delhi and the campaign was restricted to merely uploading of pictures on social media.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / politics

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US