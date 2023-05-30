AAP councillor’s brother among two held for property dealer’s murder in Bhalswa

May 30, 2023 03:35 am | Updated 03:35 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Police on Monday said the Crime Branch has arrested two men, including the brother of an Aam Aadmi Party councillor, for killing a property dealer in north-west Delhi’s Bhalswa.

A Crime Branch officer said Sanju Yadav, 28, and his business partner Sandeep Panwar, 28, were arrested near ISBT, Kashmere Gate, after the police were tipped off about their movement.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav revealed that Sanju had a political dispute with the victim Bijender Yadav, who was on May 21 gunned down by four people during a bhandara (public feast) in Bhalswa Dairy village.

After he got to know that someone else was planning to murder Bijender, Sanju decided to kill him first, the Special CP said. He added that their rivalry started after Sanju had an argument on social media with the victim’s brother Rahul.

“This dispute escalated during the 2022 Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections. Sanju’s brother contested on an Aam Aadmi Party ticket and won a councillor’s post, while Bijender’s brother fought on a Congress ticket and lost. During the elections, Bijender had tried to threaten Sanju’s group,” Mr. Yadav added.

The police said that efforts are on to nab the other accused.