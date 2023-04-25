ADVERTISEMENT

AAP councillor Mukesh Goel to preside over mayoral poll as L-G approves appointment

April 25, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Mukesh Goel. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

 

AAP councillor Mukesh Goel will be the presiding officer for the upcoming mayoral poll with Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) V.K. Saxena approving the former’s appointment, Raj Niwas said on Monday. 

Last week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has tweeted that he had approved Mr. Goel’s name for the role, and that the relevant file had been sent to the L-G. 

Prior to the previous mayoral poll, the appointment of the presiding officer for the internal election resulted in controversy with AAP alleging that the L-G had ignored the names, including that of Mr. Goel, suggested by the Chief Minister. 

Mr. Saxena had appointed BJP councillor Satya Sharma to preside over the previous exercise, while the latter went on to make the controversial announcement of giving voting rights to the 10 aldermen in the Mayor’s election, which is contrary to the provisions under Delhi Municipal Corporation Act. 

The AAP went on to move the Supreme Court, which directed that the aldermen cannot vote. 

