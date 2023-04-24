HamberMenu
AAP councillor joins BJP ahead of MCD mayor poll on April 26

The elections for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on April 26

April 24, 2023 02:08 pm | Updated 02:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Sunita with former councillor Ramnivas joins the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, in New Delhi, on April 24, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Delhi BJP on April 24 announced that AAP Councillor Sunita, from the Dwarka-C ward, has joined the party. The switch comes just days before the fresh Mayoral poll in the Capital that is set to be held on April 26.

While welcoming Sunita into the party fold, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged that common volunteers in AAP were treated like “bonded labour”.

The switching of sides by the AAP councillor, however, will have little impact on the upcoming mayoral poll.

Also read | AAP retains Mayor, Deputy Mayor as candidates for MCD internal polls

The AAP defeated the BJP in MCD elections in December 2022, winning 134 wards.

The BJP managed to register victories in 104 of the 250 wards.

Sunita is the second AAP councillor to join the BJP. Earlier, Pawan Sehrawat from Bawana ward joined the BJP in February this year.

Apart from Sunita, former councillor Ram Niwas from the AAP also joined the BJP.

West Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Verma alleged that many other AAP leaders are feeling “suffocated” and expected to soon join the BJP.

Sunita said she had close ties with the BJP, particularly Verma, and expressed her desire to work hard to strengthen the BJP.

(With inputs from PTI)

