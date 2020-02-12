AAP conquers eight seats by margins of over 40,000 votes

In eight constituencies, all of which were won by the Aam Aadmi Party, the margin of victory was above 40,000 votes. On the other hand, seven of the BJP’s eight winning candidates could secure only a margin of less than 17,000 votes.

The largest margin of victory was seen in Burari where AAPs Sanjeev Jha retained his seat with 88,158 votes. Mr. Jha improved upon his 2015 results when he won by a margin of 67,950 votes.

The second largest margin of victory was seen in Okhla, dominated by members of the Muslim community and has been a site of indefinite protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Here, AAP’s Amanatullah Khan won by a margin of 71,827 votes compared to a margin of 64,532 in the previous elections.

In Matia Mahal, also a Muslim majority constituency, Shohaib Iqbal won by a margin of 50,241 votes, compared to the margin of 26,096 votes by AAP’s Asim Ahmed Khan in the previous elections.

Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam won with a comfortable margin of 56,108 votes in the reserved constituency of Seemapuri , improving on the vote margin of 48,821.

In Sangam Vihar, said to be the largest unauthorised colony in the city, AAP’s Dinesh Mohaniya defeated the BJP candidate by a margin of 42,522 votes, a small dip in the victory margin of 43,988 in 2015.

In Sultanpur Majra, Mukesh Kumar, won by a margin of 48,052 votes. While in Vikaspuri, the party candidate won by a margin of 42,058 votes, in Deoli the victory margin was 40,173.