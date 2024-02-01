AAP, Congress to hold protests in Delhi against ‘malpractices’ in Chandigarh mayoral election

February 01, 2024 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress on Wednesday said they will hit the streets of the national capital against the alleged malpractices in the Chandigarh mayoral election, which the BJP candidate won by four votes.

The AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and other senior leaders of the party, will protest outside the BJP headquarters in Delhi on Friday.

The Congress will hold protests across the city on Saturday when party’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge is scheduled to address party workers at Geeta Colony’s Ramlila Ground.

In the election, which was held on Tuesday, BJP’s candidate, Manoj Sonkar, won the post of Mayor by securing 16 votes in the 35-member municipal corporation House, while Congress-AAP candidate Kuldeep Kumar got 12 votes.

Soon after the results were announced, the Congress accused the BJP of “shameless capture” of democracy, while Mr. Kejriwal said the election had been won through “blatant dishonesty” and “hooliganism”.

The AAP-Congress combine had accused the presiding officer of tampering with the ballot papers.

AAP chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said if the BJP “had stooped so low for such a small election, then what level of electoral malpractice will they be doing for the Lok Sabha election?”

The decision to hold the protest comes on the same day that the Delhi CM was issued a fresh summons by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in connection with an excise policy case.

Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely said the party workers will stage demonstrations against the “manipulation” of the mayoral poll results and “protect the country’s democratic institutions, which are being compromised”.

‘Seat-sharing talks on’

Mr. Lovely also said seat-sharing talks with AAP for the Lok Sabha election are in progress and that his party’s committee, headed by senior leader Mukul Wasnik, is looking into it.

