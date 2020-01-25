‘AAP, Congress stoked unrest in Delhi’

The voters of Delhi, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said here on Friday, needed to decide whether they would like to elect people wanting “Jinnah wali Azadi” or a government formed by those raising the slogan “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”.

Accusing the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of being behind the ongoing demonstration in south-east Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, Mr. Javadekar, who is also the elections in-charge of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming Assembly polls, alleged that functionaries from both parties were complicit in having stoked unrest among the residents of the area.

“Incidents of violence in Delhi occurred on December 20, 21 and on January 1, I had claimed that the Congress and AAP were behind this violence. FIRs have been lodged against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and Councillor Abdul Rehman, Congress leader Matin Ahmad and one Congress councillor in which charges are that these people had instigated violence,” he said.