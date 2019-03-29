AAP, Congress have accepted defeat: BJP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress have both “accepted defeat” despite the Lok Sabha election being over a month away, Union Minister and former Delhi BJP chief Vijay Goel said here on Thursday.

Expressing confidence in the BJP’s prospects in the general election, Mr. Goel argued that his party would win “all the seven seats in Delhi” whether or not the alliance between AAP and the Congress materialised.

“Both — AAP and the Congress — have accepted defeat as neither of them can alone face the BJP in the Lok Sabha poll. Do these parties believe that they can fool the people of Delhi, and post-alliance the people would forget the corruption charges these parties had been making against each other till a few months ago?” Mr. Goel asked.

Arguing that Mr. Kejriwal seemed to be working on making a “Congress-mukt Delhi”, Mr. Goel said there was much more that the two parties needed to consider with the Assembly elections in Delhi scheduled soon. “The Aam Aadmi Party is working on a Congress-mukt Delhi and that the Congress would find itself hiding its face in the coming Delhi Assembly polls. Will the Congress accept Kejriwal as the Chief Ministerial candidate?” he asked.