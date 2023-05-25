AAP, Congress at loggerheads over services ordinance issue

May 25, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - NEW DELHI

While Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal has sought the Opposition’s support for his fight against the Centre’s ordinance on services, the party and Congress have been at loggerheads over the issue.

Following statements by senior Congress leaders, including Ajay Maken, that the Delhi government should not be supported on the services issue, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday said, “Ajay Maken has been rejoicing over their Karnataka victory but he should remember that the Centre can bring a similar ordinance in Karnataka. What will they [Congress] do then?”

‘A different case’

In response, Mr. Maken said Delhi is different from other States as it is governed by the National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCTD) Act and asked AAP to stop “fooling the public”.

The Congress leader said the governments in Delhi have never been given the authority over the transfers and postings of bureaucrats, as everyone from B.R. Ambedkar to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh decided against it.

“So, why expect it now?” Moreover, the city is not referred to as ‘Delhi’ but the ‘National Capital Territory of Delhi’ in the Constitution, he added.

The ordinance promulgated by the Centre on May 19 effectively reverses the Supreme Court’s May 11 judgment on the issue of services, which gave the elected regime the power to wield control over the Delhi government officials.

Action against official

Mr. Bharadwaj, who holds the portfolios of Services and Vigilance, also defended his Tuesday order rejecting a previous order from the office of Secretary (Vigilance) reinstating Y.V.V.J. Rajasekhar as Special Secretary in the Vigilance and Services Departments.

Speaking at a press conference, the Minister said the ordinance does not talk about the allocation of work “within the department”.

Mr. Bharadwaj said as per the Supreme Court’s May 11 order, he remains the “competent authority” for all aspects of work within the department and that he derives his powers from the Constitution.

‘Working as usual’

However, a source in the Vigilance Department said Mr. Rajasekhar is working “as usual” and that the Minister’s order had not changed anything with respect to the workflow.

“The Minister does not have the jurisdiction to issue that order as per the ordinance,” said the source.

The May 22 order reinstating Mr. Rajasekhar stated that he will resume work “as usual”. It also directed Vigilance Department officials “to maintain the status as on May 10 with respect to workflow”. This was the first major services-related step since the Central governmentpromulgated the ordinance on May 19.

