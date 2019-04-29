AAP, Cong train their guns on BJP over sealing drive

Both AAP candidate Brajesh Goyel and Congress candidate Ajay Maken for the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat have made the sealing drive in many of the major markets a key election issue and have put the blame on the BJP for not taking measures to provide relief for the traders who have had to bear the brunt.

Mr. Maken has promised to stop the sealing within one month of coming to power and has been reminding voters about the time when he managed to stop a court-mandated sealing drive as the Union Minister for Urban Development during the UPA government rule.

“Congress government had taken immediate steps to stop the sealing drive and we promise to do so again. Karol Bagh and adjoining Patel Nagar were designated as special areas and declared to be commercial areas so that no sealing could take place. Twenty two industrial areas were carved out leading to massive economic activity creating substantial employment, while 225 non-polluting industries were declared household industries that could be operated in residential areas thus creating business opportunities and employment for many,” Mr. Maken told voters at an election rally in Karol Bagh on Sunday.

He also said that the sealing drive reflected the anti-business and anti-trader mindset of the Narendra Modi government. “They [BJP] have killed opportunities of employment by their faulty anti-trader and anti-business policies. The unemployment rate is the highest in 45 years. They have destroyed businesses through ill-thought-out GST and draconian demonetisation policy,” Mr. Maken added.

Mr. Goyal on Sunday challenged sitting BPJ MP Meenakshi Lekhi to break her silence on how her party’s Central Government ruined traders of several prominent markets through “mindless” sealing of legal shops and commercial establishments which traders had developed through “hard work and sweat” over many decades.

He added that he tried to meet Ms. Lekhi with delegations of traders several times, but she refused to meet them. She did not even pay heed when we organised a dharna outside her house. “I challenge Ms. Lekhi to make her roadmap public on how these shops can be de-sealed,” Mr. Goel said.

He alleged that Ms. Lekhi had not issued a single statement, letter to the UD Minister or raised a single question in Parliament for discussion on the issue of sealing in Delhi and challenged her to prove to the voters of her constituency that she had worked towards helping their business establishments open again.

In response to the allegations, Ms. Lekhi said that the decision to start the sealing process was taken in 2008. She questioned as to why the sealing drive was started a year before the general election in 2018.

She said that her government has made an amendment in the Master Plan of Delhi to allow people, who have plots in Lal Dora area, to use their respective lands for storage/godown purposes that gave a huge relief to the ones whose major source of earning were the godowns. They also got a relief from sealing.

She added that 351 roads have to be notified under mix land use that would give a sigh of relief to thousands of the shopkeepers but the Delhi government had not taken a decision over this as yet as it had been procrastinating this since it came to power.