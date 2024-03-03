AAP-Cong. tie-up, internal party surveys prompt BJP to replace four sitting MPs

March 03, 2024 01:42 am | Updated 01:42 am IST - New Delhi

The feedback collected through internal party surveys, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-Congress tie-up, and the influence of young voters on the election outcome prompted the BJP to replace four of its sitting Delhi MPs with fresh faces for the Lok Sabha poll, according to sources.

The party’s first list for the upcoming general election included candidates for five of the seven Lok Sabha seats in the Capital.

Those fielded by the party are Manoj Tiwari, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Bansuri Swaraj, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, and Praveen Khandelwal. Mr. Tiwari, who represents North East Delhi, is the only candidate retained by the BJP.

The candidates for the North West and East Delhi constituencies are yet to be announced.

Sitting East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir has opted out of the Lok Sabha election, citing cricket commitments. Hans Raj Hans is the sitting MP from North West Delhi, a reserved constituency.

Candidates’ profiles

Mr. Tiwari, 53, a famous Bhojpuri singer-actor, will contest from the same seat for the third time in a row on a BJP ticket. He is a former president of the Delhi BJP and a well-known Purvanchali face. He won the North East Delhi seat in 2019, defeating former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress candidate Sheila Dikshit by a huge margin.

In South Delhi, the party has fielded Mr. Bidhuri, the Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly. The constituency is currently represented by Ramesh Bidhuri, a leader who has been involved in several controversies during his tenure.

Ms. Swaraj, a lawyer and the daughter of former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj, will make her electoral debut in the upcoming election. She will replace sitting MP and Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi in the New Delhi constituency. Ms. Swaraj, 40, is the youngest of the five candidates announced by the party.

Ms. Sehrawat, former South Delhi Mayor, is currently an MCD councillor and will replace Parvesh Sahib Singh, the son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma.

She is the general secretary of the Delhi BJP and has earlier worked as the Mahila Morcha president of the party’s Delhi unit.

Mr. Khandelwal, who will fight from the Chandni Chowk constituency, is a trade association leader. He is the secretary general, Confederation of All India Traders. He will replace Dr. Harsh Vardhan.

‘Preferred clean image’

Speculations were already rife that the party might drop three of its sitting MPs as it had launched a drive to collect feedback from people and workers over their performance.

A senior BJP leader said the party wanted to field strong candidates with clean image as the internal surveys indicated the need for it. The leader added that the AAP-Congress alliance also necessitated the decision.

Moreover, the leader said the party wanted fresh faces to attract young voters, who prefer candidates with a clean image. According to the Election Commission, the city has 1,47,074 first-time voters.

‘Non-performers’

Meanwhile, AAP said it has become a habit with the BJP to replace its sitting MPs every election due to their non-performance. “What did the BJP MPs do in the past 10 years? List out any five works. Nothing. Where were they when the powers and rights of the people of Delhi were being snatched away through the GNCTD Act? Where were they when the L-G was interfering in the works of the Delhi government?” AAP said in a statement.

The Congress, too, said the BJP would not have had to drop its sitting MPs had they worked for people.

