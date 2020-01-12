AAP, Cong. joining hands to take on BJP’s might: Vijay Goel

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday accused the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of being hand in glove when it comes to “corruption, violence and Muslim appeasement”, in the run-up to the Assembly elections.

Both the parties, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel alleged, were politically attacking the Narendra Modi-led Central government by “using the JNU students” to influence the Delhi Assembly elections.

“In view of the upcoming Assembly election in Delhi, the Congress and AAP are joining hands to indulge in low-grade politics. This is a matter of concern for all of us. Both the parties are hand in glove when it comes to corruption, violence and Muslim appeasement. Both these parties are afraid of BJP and hence are forming an alliance with each other,” he alleged at a press conference here.

Severe allegations

In the Lok Sabha elections, Mr. Goel argued, the BJP secured 56.8% votes, the Congress secured 22.46% votes and the AAP came third. Both these parties wanted to form an alliance for the Lok Sabha polls but were “exposed” at the last moment.

Both parties, he alleged, had “instigated violence” and “tried their best” to start riots in Delhi “with the help of a particular community” on the issues of amended Citizenship Act, NPR and the JNU agitation.