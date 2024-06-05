GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

AAP-Cong. combine fails to stop BJP from repeating clean sweep in Delhi

Delhi voters made it clear that while they backed AAP with consecutive victories with over 50% vote share in the State elections, they have reposed faith in the BJP to represent them in Parliament

Published - June 05, 2024 01:37 am IST - NEW DELHI

Satvika Mahajan
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva with party candidates Bansuri Swaraj (New Delhi), Manoj Tiwari (North East Delhi) and Ramvir Bidhuri (South Delhi) who won in their respective constituencies, at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva with party candidates Bansuri Swaraj (New Delhi), Manoj Tiwari (North East Delhi) and Ramvir Bidhuri (South Delhi) who won in their respective constituencies, at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi for the third time in a row, defeating the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress that came together under a 4-3 seat-sharing alliance to consolidate the anti-BJP votes.

The voters of Delhi, in their verdict declared on Tuesday, made it clear that while they backed AAP with consecutive victories with over 50% vote share in the State elections, they have reposed faith in the BJP to represent them in Parliament. The INDIA bloc, however, managed to reduce the BJP’s vote share from 56.7% in 2019 to 54.35% in 2024. While the AAP got a vote share of 24.17%, the Congress bagged 18.91%.

The BJP’s campaign — centred around the work done by its government at the Centre and the portrayal of AAP as a party mired in corruption — seems to have worked against Delhi’s ruling party, which termed PM Narendra Modi a “dictator” who would go to any lengths to “destroy” AAP and other Opposition parties. The BJP attacked the Congress for getting into an alliance with its own nemesis, denting the grand old party’s prospects.

By replacing six of the seven sitting MPs, the BJP managed to rule out anti-incumbency. While it gambled on fresh faces such as Praveen Khandelwal (Chandni Chowk) and Bansuri Swaraj (New Delhi), the only incumbent in the race was North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari. Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Harsh Malhotra, Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Yogender Chandoliya won from South Delhi, East Delhi, West Delhi and North West Delhi respectively.

AAP, contesting its first Lok Sabha poll as a national party, found itself unable to leave a mark. As the AAP-Congress experiment failed, the BJP never missed an opportunity to call out the alliance for its “double standards” as the two parties fought against each other in Punjab. Even though the INDIA bloc tried to present a picture of togetherness, the attempts didn’t work in the absence of joint rallies and major events.

